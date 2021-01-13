Quebec and Ottawa disagree on necessity of a second dose of the coronavirus vaccine

Federal and Quebec authorities still do not seem to agree on the schedule for the second dose of vaccines against the coronavirus.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) says efforts should be made to deliver the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on schedule, whether it’s Pfizer-BioNTech's or Moderna’s vaccine.

The Quebec Ministry of Health and Social Services is delaying the administration of the second dose in people who have received it once. They say that a single dose of the vaccine is sufficient to provide short-term protection against COVID-19.

By delivering one dose only, the province hopes to immunize a greater number of people more quickly.

In its Tuesday release, titled Recommendations for the Use of COVID-19 Vaccines, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization writes that the interval between two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine should be at least 19 days and no more than 28 days. In the case of Moderna's vaccine, the established interval is between 21 and 28 days.

The Committee writes that for many other multi-dose vaccines, the first dose provides most of the short-term protection, with additional doses being primarily intended to extend that protection.

However, the Committee said there isn’t enough data on the COVID-19 vaccines to know if it would behave in the same way.

Just how long protection will last after one dose, or even two, is still unknown.

If administration of the second dose is delayed, it should be provided as soon as possible, according to the release.

-- This report from the Canadian Press was first published on Jan. 13, 2021.