Quebec and radiologists reach agreement on cortisone infiltration

Quebec has reached an agreement with radiologists regarding the billing of cortisone injections, allowing the resumption of this treatment after several months of partial or complete interruption in medical imaging laboratories.

Quebec's radiologists association (ARQ) confirmed that an agreement was reached in early July between the Health Ministry, Quebec's health insurance board (RAMQ) and Quebec's federation of medical specialists (FMSQ).

The association also mentioned that the suspended fluoroscopic infiltration services have resumed. This treatment consists of injecting cortisone into the joints to relieve pain and inflammation in patients with joint problems.

Several clinics had decided to partially or completely stop this medical procedure due to a dispute with the RAMQ following a control exercise on medical remuneration.

The RAMQ had a different interpretation of a billing code concerning the reimbursement of equipment, rent and personnel costs that clinic owners must pay to offer injections, according to the ARQ.

The new interpretation affecting some 40 clinics could have resulted in losses for some, had they always offered the treatment at the same rate, the association argued.

The agreement with Quebec now includes a "technical component" allowing medical imaging laboratories to be reimbursed for these costs, "just like for other radiology exams and procedures," the ARQ explained.

The FMSQ is also pleased with this agreement which "ensures continuity of services for the benefit of patients," the federation said in a written statement.

The RAMQ audits also resulted in retroactive claims of several million dollars from approximately 180 radiologists for a period spanning between 2017 and 2019. These amounts are being disputed by the radiologists.

This dispute has yet to be resolved, says the ARQ, which has sent a notice of dispute with the FMSQ for an arbitration process.

In Quebec, approximately 70,000 fluoroscopic infiltrations are performed annually in radiology clinics.

This report was first published by The Canadian Press in French on July 22, 2022.