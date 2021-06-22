Quebec announces $114 million for Carrefour youth employment, modifies funding agreement

Quebec announced Tuesday that it is giving the Carrefour youth employment and education network a financial grant so it can continue to offer its services to thousands of young people.

Quebec Labour, Employment and Social Solidarity Minister Jean Boulet explains in order to provide the grant, he first needed to fix a modification to the organization's mission made by the Couillard government.

The change by the Liberals prevented the Carrefour group from being able to help 70,000 young people, the organization laments.

The Quebec government states it is granting $114 million to the 110 Carrefour jeunesse-emploi groups.

Of this, $32 million will be allocated to fund projects and specific activities taking place this year.

The Carrefour jeunesse-emploi network supports young people between the ages of 18 and 35 looking to enter the labour market, start their own business or return to school.

Funding will now be done both through the organization and via agreement.

The goal is to provide the network with financial stability in order to allow it to focus on helping young people.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 22, 2021.