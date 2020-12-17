iHeartRadio
Quebec announces 21 sites where vaccinations will begin of Monday

shot

MONTREAL — Priority groups are set to receive their first round of shots to protect them from COVID-19 as of Monday at 21 sites across Quebec.

Future vaccination sites will be spread across 14 health regions throughout the province. About half of them are long-term care facilities.

“The sites have been determined to maximize the vaccination of priority groups,'' the Office of the Minister of Health and Social Services noted in a press release Thursday.

According to health officials, the doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will allow for vaccinations to take place during the weeks of Dec. 21, 28 and Jan. 4.

Vaccinations at these sites will be reserved only for priority populations, Quebec said. These people are in the process of being contacted by establishments in the health network.

The Quebec government plans to vaccinate up to 650,000 people by April 1, depending on the number of doses it receives.

The health department said 1,613 people received the vaccine as of Tuesday night. It expects 4,875 doses will be administered by the end of this week.

Here’s the list of initial vaccine sites:

Montreal:

  • CHSLD Saint-Henri
  • CHG Maimonides
  • CHSLD Jeanne Le Ber – IUSM
  • CHSLD Notre-Dame-de-la-Merci
  • CHSLD de l'Hôpital Sainte-Anne 

Laval:

  • Cité-de-la-Santé Hopsital

Lanaudière:

  • Centre hospitalier régional de Lanaudière (Saint-Charles-Borromée) 

Laurentians:

  • Clinique désignée de dépistage (Boisbriand) 

Montérégie : 

  • Société d'agriculture de Saint-Hyacinthe, Pavillon la COOP
  • Clinique de vaccination Quartier Dix30  

Eastern Townships:

  • Centre de foires de Sherbrooke

Capitale-Nationale: 

  • Institut universitaire en santé mentale de Québec
  • Centre d'hébergement Saint-Antoine 

Bas-Saint-Laurent:

  • CHSLD de Rimouski 

Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean:

  • CHSLD de la Colline 

Mauricie:

  • Centre multiservices de santé et de services sociaux Cloutier

Centre-du-Québec :

  • Centre communautaire Drummondville-Sud 

Outaouais:

  • CHSLD Lionel-Émond

Abitibi-Témiscamingue:

  • CHSLD Pie-XII

Côte-Nord:

  • Hôpital de Sept-Îles

Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine:

  • CHSLD New Carlisle

Chaudière-Appalaches:

  • CLSC-CHSLD Paul-Gilbert
  • Hôpital de Saint-Georges 

          
- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2020

