Quebec announces 21 sites where vaccinations will begin of Monday
MONTREAL — Priority groups are set to receive their first round of shots to protect them from COVID-19 as of Monday at 21 sites across Quebec.
Future vaccination sites will be spread across 14 health regions throughout the province. About half of them are long-term care facilities.
“The sites have been determined to maximize the vaccination of priority groups,'' the Office of the Minister of Health and Social Services noted in a press release Thursday.
According to health officials, the doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will allow for vaccinations to take place during the weeks of Dec. 21, 28 and Jan. 4.
Vaccinations at these sites will be reserved only for priority populations, Quebec said. These people are in the process of being contacted by establishments in the health network.
The Quebec government plans to vaccinate up to 650,000 people by April 1, depending on the number of doses it receives.
The health department said 1,613 people received the vaccine as of Tuesday night. It expects 4,875 doses will be administered by the end of this week.
Here’s the list of initial vaccine sites:
Montreal:
- CHSLD Saint-Henri
- CHG Maimonides
- CHSLD Jeanne Le Ber – IUSM
- CHSLD Notre-Dame-de-la-Merci
- CHSLD de l'Hôpital Sainte-Anne
Laval:
- Cité-de-la-Santé Hopsital
Lanaudière:
- Centre hospitalier régional de Lanaudière (Saint-Charles-Borromée)
Laurentians:
- Clinique désignée de dépistage (Boisbriand)
Montérégie :
- Société d'agriculture de Saint-Hyacinthe, Pavillon la COOP
- Clinique de vaccination Quartier Dix30
Eastern Townships:
- Centre de foires de Sherbrooke
Capitale-Nationale:
- Institut universitaire en santé mentale de Québec
- Centre d'hébergement Saint-Antoine
Bas-Saint-Laurent:
- CHSLD de Rimouski
Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean:
- CHSLD de la Colline
Mauricie:
- Centre multiservices de santé et de services sociaux Cloutier
Centre-du-Québec :
- Centre communautaire Drummondville-Sud
Outaouais:
- CHSLD Lionel-Émond
Abitibi-Témiscamingue:
- CHSLD Pie-XII
Côte-Nord:
- Hôpital de Sept-Îles
Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine:
- CHSLD New Carlisle
Chaudière-Appalaches:
- CLSC-CHSLD Paul-Gilbert
- Hôpital de Saint-Georges
- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2020