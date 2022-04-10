Quebec announces $225.8 million plan to support cultural sector

Quebec Minister of Culture and Communications Nathalie Roy announced on Sunday a new $225.8 million plan to support the province's cultural community, which has been hard hit by the pandemic.

The plan, which uses funds allocated in the recent 2022 budget, will be spread over three years.

The minister explained that a first $123.3 million component will be used to "implement safety nets, develop new clientele" and fight against the labour shortage that is affecting the sector.

In addition to enhancing measures already in place, such as the Emergency Fund for Performing Arts Artists and Cultural Workers, the money will also "support clientele that were not historically funded," such as "smaller performance venues and alternative venues."

A second $79.5 million component will aim to encourage cultural revival, including funding for "more shows with more artists and performers, more touring and more promotion," the minister said.

She said she wanted to help emerging creators in particular, by allocating funds for their artistic projects and making opening acts eligible for performance assistance from Quebec's cultural development society (SODEC).

A third and final $23 million component will aim to encourage international outreach, but also innovation.

As a result, the minister announced funding for "all types of digital production, such as virtual reality, immersive installations, podcasts."

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 10, 2022.