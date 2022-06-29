iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec announces 3,000 social and affordable housing units

image.jpg

With the housing shortage hitting hard, Quebec announced Wednesday the construction of 3,000 social and affordable housing units, with the contribution of partners.

Quebec will devote $395 million to this project, including $350 million for the construction of 2,000 affordable and social housing units over the next three years. The Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ and the Mouvement Desjardins will carry out the project.

The other part of the grant, $45 million, will be devoted to what is presented as a new model that combines condominiums and cooperatives and has already been successful in the Eastern Townships. This time, Fondaction will be the partner, for 1,000 affordable condominiums within five years. The households that will acquire these affordable condominiums will find themselves freeing up as many units for other households.

The announcement was made Wednesday by the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Andrée Laforest, along with representatives of the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ, Fondaction and Desjardins.

The partners intend to ensure a good geographic distribution of these units throughout Quebec.

LISTEN ON CJAD 800 RADIO: What is the federal government going to do to combat the housing crisis? Federal housing minister Ahmed Hussen joined David Heurtel live



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 29, 2022

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*