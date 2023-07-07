Quebec announces $34 million in assistance for food banks

The Quebec government will grant $34 million to counter food insecurity in the province.

Speaking at the Moisson Montréal food bank's warehouse Friday morning, Agriculture Minister André Lamontagne said requests for food aid are still rising due partly to inflation and the housing crisis.

"These requests come from citizens who didn't go to these places in the past," he said, reiterating the need to invest in the food bank network.

The Agriculture Ministry will distribute $20 million over four years to meet food banks' infrastructure needs. Lamontagne noted that many organizations are facing issues related to food storage and processing.

Rouleau said $6 million will be granted directly to food banks to support the purchase and distribution of goods. An additional $8 million will be distributed over the next four years for the same purpose.

The Employment and Social Solidarity Ministry will contribute $14 million of the $34 million promised by the Quebec government.

"Today, the pressure is even greater for many families, many workers, who are struggling to meet their needs," said minister Chantale Rouleau.

She said Quebec is listening to food banks in order to find "lasting" solutions to food insecurity.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 7, 2023.