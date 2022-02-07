Quebec announces $46 million to support the green, digital transition of businesses

Quebec is injecting another $46 million for workforce training and adaptation for businesses that want to make a green or digital shift.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Jean Boulet, made the announcement on Monday, alongside the Conseil du patronat du Québec, the Fédération des travailleurs et travailleuses du Québec (FTQ), and the Commission des partenaires du marché du travail.

Through this call for projects, he hopes to contribute to the training of 25,000 to 30,000 workers in 15,000 to 20,000 businesses. The program will be able to reimburse 85 per cent of eligible training expenses.

Quebec hopes to fund 185 projects, with an average cost of $250,000 per project.

The projects range from retail businesses that want to move into e-commerce, for example, to car dealerships that want to train their workers to repair electric vehicles.

Karl Blackburn, president and CEO of the Conseil du patronat, sees the Skills Ambition program as a way to guide businesses that don't know where to start.

The secretary general of the FTQ, Denis Bolduc, applauds the green or digital transformation of companies, but it must be done "without victim," he insisted.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 7, 2022.