Quebec announces $600,000 for Montreal Indigenous drop-in centre to find permanent home

Resilience Montreal, a day centre close to Cabot Square, has less than four months to find a permanent address for a space intended for homeless people, many of whom are Inuit, in an area of ​​downtown Montreal that is gentrifying rapidly.

All in the midst of a pandemic.

Minister responsible for Native Affairs Ian Lafreniere announced assistance to the tune of $600,000 at a news conference on Saturday meant to help find a home.

The money comes from the Native Initiatives Fund III for the acquisition and development of a building by April, when the organization will have to leave its current location, at the intersection of Atwater Ave. and Sainte-Catherine St.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante hopes to be able to avoid a breakdown in service.

Resilience president Nakuset says the team is working day and night to avoid leaving a void like the departure of the drop-in centre: The Open Door. Local organizations reported 14 deaths in a few months in this area, after the centre moved.