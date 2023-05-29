iHeartRadio
Quebec announces a further $5.7 million to combat gun violence and organized crime


Quebec is allocating $5.7 million to intensify police presence in "strategic locations" in the Montreal region.

Public Security Minister François Bonnardel made the announcement on Monday at the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) headquarters in Montreal.

The additional funding will be used to step up the fight against organized crime and armed violence in the region, he announced alongside representatives of various police services.

"More specifically, the money will be used to set up an intervention team dedicated exclusively to the fight against organized crime. It will be made up of 10 SQ officers who will work in collaboration with other police forces," said the Public Security Minister.

 These officers will conduct "visibility operations" in bars, cafés and other public places known to be frequented by organized crime and gangs. They should be in the field on Oct. 1.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 29, 2023.

