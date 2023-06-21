Quebec announces measures to prevent 'cowards' from spiking drinks with GHB

The Quebec government is putting in place measures to tackle the "scourge" of GHB and the "cowards" who put it in people's drinks — mainly women's — without their knowledge.

A new awareness campaign will remind people that it is a crime. Public Safety Minister François Bonnardel wants to see actions taken in bars and restaurants to familiarize people with the best prevention and intervention practices.

The government also wants to provide better support for people who believe they have been drugged without their knowledge and better equip police forces to deal with people intoxicated by GHB or other drugs.

The government already launched the "Check ton verre" (Check your glass) pilot project, distributing 10,000 protective lids to bars in Montreal. The plan is to roll out this prevention measure elsewhere in Quebec.

The government intends to work with police forces to document the phenomenon better because it is difficult to know how many people in Quebec are drugged in this way.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 21, 2023.