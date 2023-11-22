iHeartRadio
Quebec announces national funeral for Karl Tremblay on Nov. 28


Les Cowboys Fringants lead singer Karl Tremblay, right, sings as his wife Marie-Annick Lepine plays the violin during their performance at the Quebec Summer Festival, in Quebec City, Monday, July 17, 2023. Tremblay is currently battling cancer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

A national funeral for Cowboys Fringants singer Karl Tremblay will be held on Nov. 28 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, the government announced on Wednesday.

Tremblay died on Nov. 15 from prostate cancer, which he had been battling for several years. The Cowboys Fringants were overwhelmed by a wave of love ever since.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, Premier François Legault also announced the creation of a register of condolences and the lowering of the Quebec flag on the central tower of the Parliament Building on Nov. 18.

Tremblay's death send shockwaves throughout Quebec.

"We have lost a great artist, above all a great Quebecer, whose voice left its mark on our nation and on a whole generation of Quebecers," said Legault. "With the agreement of his wife Marie-Annick and all those close to him, the Quebec nation will pay a national tribute to this artist so beloved by Quebecers and to the immense legacy he leaves in our culture.

"I invite all Quebecers to show their love and admiration for this man who will never be forgotten."

The non-religious ceremony will be held at the Bell Centre, starting at 7 p.m. A limited number of passes will be available to the general public from 10 a.m. on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 22, 2023. 

