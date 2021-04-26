Quebec announces new measures to address shortage of trained daycare workers

Quebec gave more details on Monday about two measures to try to alleviate the shortage of trained child care workers, an issue affecting every region of the province.

First, it will pay 2,400 candidates who are already working in a child care centre without a diploma to participate in a work-study program.

“These people will be paid up to $15 per hour and up to $15,000," said Labour and Employment Minister Jean Boulet at a newss conference with his colleague, Families Minister Mathieu Lacombe.

Quebec will devote $45 million to this first measure.



"It's the first national work study program in one specific area. And we are expecting with a promotion campaign, with the contribution of our colleges and our labour market partners all across Quebec, to make sure that we will answer many needs. Of course, we are expecting to have close to 2,400 people who will get the certification after the program that will be implemented in the next few months," said Boulet.

The government will spend another $11.6 million to offer $2,300 scholarships for CEGEP students in Early Childhood Education.

“This is a giant step forward," said Lacombe, who is hopeful that this will help alleviate the labour shortage in child care.

Unlike the accelerated training program for workers in long-term care homes, candidates who do not successfully complete the program will not have to reimburse the money received.

The broad outlines of these measures had already been announced when Finance Minister Eric Girard tabled his budget on March 25.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2021. with reporting from CTV News Montreal