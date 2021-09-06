iHeartRadio
17°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec announces pilot project for youth protection mediation

image.jpg

The Quebec government announced a new pilot project Monday for a free and rapid youth protection mediation service.

The government states this was one of the recommendations made by the Laurent Commission on Children's Rights and Youth Protection.

The Special Commission on the Rights of Children and Youth Protection (CSDEPJ) was created in wake of the death of a seven-year-old girl in Granby in April 2019.

Youth protection mediation will be considered a new avenue before going to court, the government explains.

The goal is to help children avoid what can sometimes be negative repercussions of the traditional judicial process.

Mediation will take place if voluntary agreements are refused or if a suitable conclusion cannot be found.

At this stage, prosecutors with the department of youth protection (DPJ) will determine which cases can continue to mediation.

If the parties consent, the file will be referred to mediation and those involved will be convened.

The government says it believes this new service could lead to better child protection intervention and have a positive impact on their lives by reducing processing times.

The new service will be offered free of charge for a maximum of five hours.

It will be phased in gradually in the judicial district of Quebec City, with rollouts to other districts in 2022, to be announced at a later date.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 6, 2021. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error