iHeartRadio
17°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec anti-pimping squad arrest man facing sexual crimes against minors


Police arrested Daniel Pellerin on multiple pimping and sexual offences against minors counts and believe he may have other victims. SOURCE: SQ

A Mauricie man suspected of committing serious sexual crimes against minors was arrested on Tuesday in Longueuil, Que. and was kept in custody after his court appearance the next day.

Investigators from the Quebec provincial police's Integrated Pimping Unit say David Pellerin, a 39-year-old man from Saint-Léon-le-Grand, a small town north of Louiseville, appeared in court Wednesday by videoconference at the Trois-Rivières courthouse.

He faces eight charges, including causing a minor to offer or provide sexual services for a fee, communicating with a minor for the purpose of facilitating the commission of an offence against that minor, and recruiting, detaining, concealing or harbouring a minor who offered or provided sexual services for a fee.

The charges stem from actions between December and the last few days, according to the police. The offences are alleged to have occurred in the St. Leon le Grand, Longueuil and Val d'Or areas.

The police add the suspect could other victims in Quebec. Pellerin used the name "Dave Plerin" in his online exchanges.

Anyone with information about Pellerin or his actions is asked to contact police, who promise confidentiality.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 11, 2023. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*