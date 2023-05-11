Quebec anti-pimping squad arrest man facing sexual crimes against minors

A Mauricie man suspected of committing serious sexual crimes against minors was arrested on Tuesday in Longueuil, Que. and was kept in custody after his court appearance the next day.

Investigators from the Quebec provincial police's Integrated Pimping Unit say David Pellerin, a 39-year-old man from Saint-Léon-le-Grand, a small town north of Louiseville, appeared in court Wednesday by videoconference at the Trois-Rivières courthouse.

He faces eight charges, including causing a minor to offer or provide sexual services for a fee, communicating with a minor for the purpose of facilitating the commission of an offence against that minor, and recruiting, detaining, concealing or harbouring a minor who offered or provided sexual services for a fee.

The charges stem from actions between December and the last few days, according to the police. The offences are alleged to have occurred in the St. Leon le Grand, Longueuil and Val d'Or areas.

The police add the suspect could other victims in Quebec. Pellerin used the name "Dave Plerin" in his online exchanges.

Anyone with information about Pellerin or his actions is asked to contact police, who promise confidentiality.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 11, 2023.