iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec anti-vax activist arrested again for getting too close to Premier Legault

Francois Amalega Bitondo (Photo/Facebook)

Militant anti-vaccine activist Francois Amalega will be back in a Trois-Rivieres courtroom Tuesday after being charged with breaking conditions of being within 300 metres of Quebec Premier François Legault on the weekend.

Trois-Rivières Police (SPTR) arrested the 43-year-old after he attended a protest Sunday in front of the Delta Hotel where the CAQ was holding its annual general assembly meeting over the weekend.

According to Crown prosecutor Stephanie Sleigher, Amalega represented himself in court Monday during a bail hearing and was held overnight for a second bail hearing.

"There was an objection to his release. That's why we're having a new hearing tomorrow," said Sleigher.

The charge of failure to comply with conditions of his release stems from a prior arrest in Shawinigan when he tried to arrest Legault.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error