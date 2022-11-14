Quebec Association of French Teachers says yes to Bill 101 in colleges

The Quebec Association of Teachers of French has taken a position in favour of applying the provisions of Bill 101 to CEGEPs.

The members of the association met in Victoriaville and unanimously adopted a proposal on this subject.

Regroupement pour un cégep français member Jean-François Vallée submitted the proposal to this effect at the convention of the association, which also includes elementary and secondary school teachers.

In an interview on Monday, he said he was touched by the words of a teacher in a high school in the west end of Montreal who told of her difficulties in getting young people interested in French. The young people told her they wanted to go to college and university in English and work in English. They saw little use for French even though they live in Quebec.

Vallée deplored the fact that it is now seen as "old-fashioned", even "dubious", to defend French, as if it were "close-minded", whereas defending English is presented as a sign of openness.

He hopes that popular and union pressure will continue to grow, to the point where the Legault government will have no choice but to extend the provisions of Bill 101 to the college level.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 14, 2022.