Quebec backs project to support workers over 60

The Conseil du patronat du Québec is implementing a project to help workers aged 60 and over stay in the workforce or get hired with the help of a grant of nearly $1 million from the Quebec Employment Ministry.

At a press conference in Montreal on Monday, Employment Minister Kateri Champagne Jourdain announced that $987,289 had been allocated to the project.

The project, which the CPQ has been working on for several months, is a guide to best practices, personalized support, evaluations and follow-up services for companies interested in retaining or recruiting workers aged 60 to 69.

Some 20 companies already benefit from this, and CPQ President and CEO Karl Blackburn says he hopes to increase that number to 90.

Currently, the focus is on specific sectors, including food and lodging, retail, manufacturing and construction.

If the project proves successful, Blackburn says he would like to extend it to other sectors.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 26, 2024.