Quebec bars now allowed to stay open later just as the playoffs heat up

Bars in the green and yellow zones have been given the green light to stay open later, just in time for Game 1 of the semifinals between the Montreal Canadiens and the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

Last call in bars is supposed to be 11 p.m., but public health is letting them serve alcohol until 12 a.m. and stay open until 2 a.m.

In a tweet, Quebec's health minister announced the change, noting the goal is to "avoid ending up inside private homes."

Dès ce soir, les bars situés dans les régions �� et �� pourront servir de l’alcool jusqu’à minuit et fermer à 2h AM. Les restaurants serviront de l’alcool jusqu’à minuit.



Le grand principe demeure d’éviter de se retrouver à l'intérieur des domiciles privés.



Bon match! ��

The puck drop for start of the NHL playoff series betwen the Habs and the Golden Knights begins at 9 p.m. in Las Vegas, which means the relaxed rules will make it easier for fans to catch the game if it goes past midnight.

-- This is a developing story that will be updated.