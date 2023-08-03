Quebec bear cubs return to captivity after getting too cozy with humans

An attempt to reintroduce a pair of bear cubs to the Quebec wilderness was unsuccessful because they like humans too much, according to the provincial wildlife ministry.

The orphaned bears were returned to Miller Zoo in the Beauce region, southeast of Quebec City, in late July.

Originally in a group of three, the cubs joined the zoo's ranks in early spring after a forestry operation destroyed their habitat and their mother didn't return for them.

"Almost a month and a half that they have been warm with us, bottled and cared for. They are doing great!" reads an April Facebook post from Miller Zoo, noting that "unnecessary human contact" with the cubs was limited.

The bears were freed into the Quebec wilderness a few months later following an assessment by the wildlife ministry.

"Once the criteria had been met (time of year, adequate weight and age to allow a satisfactory survival rate), the cubs were released back into their habitat to give them a second chance to live out their lives in the wild," Valerie Ouellet, a spokesperson for the ministry, told CTV News.

"The release site was carefully chosen to offer all the natural resources required to maximize the three bears' chances of survival (abundant berries, proximity to a watercourse, shelter and distance from human facilities)."

Ouellet said the hope was to free the cubs before they became too attached to humans -- but to no avail.

In late July, the bears were spotted wandering around the Lac de l'Est camping site in the Kamouraska region.

One of the cubs had even been put on a leash, according to Ouellet, and was interacting with humans.

"The bear showed no signs of fear of humans, and was even highly familiarized," she wrote.

Both were returned to the zoo, where they'll stay for the foreseeable future.

"When rehabilitation is deemed an option, release into the wild is always recommended," said Ouellet. "Because of their familiarity with humans, a safety issue is anticipated should these bears be returned to the wild. A second release is therefore out of the question."

But there's still hope for the third bear. Equipped with a tracking collar so officials can monitor his movements, it's still living in the forest, "away from populated areas."

"The aim is to keep him in the wild," Ouellet confirmed.

Miller Zoo did not respond to a request for comment. Updates on the bears, as well as the zoo's other animals, are posted frequently on its Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.