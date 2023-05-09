Quebec begins deploying elder abuse hotline services

The Quebec government announced on Tuesday the gradual deployment of the Elder Mistreatment Helpline (LAMAA) in all regions of Quebec.

The line is for listening, assessment and referral and serves as a gateway for any person, senior or adult in a vulnerable situation, who is experiencing or witnessing a situation of abuse, and who wishes to be listened to or directed to the appropriate resource.

Helpline services have been available since last month in the regions of Nunavik, Terres-Cries-de-la-Baie-James/Nord-du-Québec, Côte-Nord, Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Bas-Saint-Laurent and Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean.

As of May, they will be available in Laval and the Outaouais.

Next month, services will be offered in the Eastern Townships, Chaudière-Appalaches, Mauricie and the Centre-du-Québec region, before being offered in September in Lanaudière, the Laurentians, the Quebec City region and Montérégie.

They will be offered in October in Montreal.

The line also offers support to workers in the health and social services network, community organizations, and the legal and financial sectors, notably through a professional telephone consultation service.

The telephone service is available seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., at 1 888 489-2287.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 9, 2023.