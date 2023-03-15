Quebec bill aims to better regulate police stops, combat racial profiling

Quebec Public Security Minister Francois Bonnardel says he wants the province to better regulate police stops to combat racial profiling and give the police ethics commissioner more teeth.

Bonnardel presented a vast bill on Wednesday, which aims mainly at modernizing certain practices of the police forces.

The bill addresses the issue of police stops, including interceptions in relation to section 636 of the Highway Safety Code, which many see as a source of racial profiling by police.

Following the adoption of Bill 14, Bonnardel committed to establishing guidelines to ensure that police stops based on discriminatory grounds are prohibited. If the guidelines are not followed, police officers could face disciplinary action.

Police forces will also be held accountable by providing annual information on the stops they have made.

The Legault government has no plans to abolish section 636 of the Highway Safety Code, which allows police to stop vehicles without cause.

Quebec is challenging the Superior Court's decision to strike down this provision of the code. The judge found that this arbitrary power granted to police officers "has become for some of them a vehicle, even a safe-conduct for racial profiling against the Black community.

Bill 14 also provides for the Police Ethics Committee to become an administrative tribunal that can conduct investigations. It would also have the power to impose additional measures, in addition to sanctions, on a police officer whose conduct is contrary to its code of ethics.

These include undergoing training or refresher courses, undergoing a medical assessment, participating in an assistance or support program or therapy related to their needs, and participating in a community involvement program.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 15, 2023.