Quebec breaks record for daily vaccinations for second straight day

Quebec set a record for the second-straight day for COVID-19 vaccinations on Thursday, Quebec Health and Social Services Minister Christian Dube said Friday.

Dube reported on Twitter that a record-breaking day was achieved with some 88,000 doses of vaccine administered.

On Wednesday, the province reported that 84,837 injections had been given, including some 30,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

Une nouvelle journée record hier pour la vaccination :



✅88K doses administrées hier

✅50% de l’objectif du 24 juin atteint, avec 2,6 M de premières doses administrées



Nous avons ⬆️ la cadence dans les dernières journées. Le réseau est efficace et agile. Merci aux équipes! pic.twitter.com/NuG8OzyT8y

Dube also reported that 50 per cent of the Quebec government's goal of vaccinating all Quebec adults at least once by June 24 has been reached, with 2,589,682 million first doses administered so far (30.1 per cent of the population).

A graph posted on Twitter by the minister on Friday shows a steady growth in the number of doses administered daily since the start of the vaccination campaign.

Quebec now has 11,000 trained vaccinators. Appointments for vaccination are now available to the chronically ill and people with physical or intellectual disabilities.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2021.