Quebec businesses, other entities to be banned from writing in English to the province

Two decades after a provincial language law was passed, a certain provision that has been "shelved" all that time will come into force next year, the province announced Thursday.

All Quebec companies and government bodies will be required to use only French with the province in written communications, it said.

That includes all municipalities and other governments in Quebec, as well as school boards, health and social services establishments.

The change will also apply to all "legal persons," including all companies, that were established in Quebec.

The change will come into effect by May 5, 2022. Until then, the government will study whether, and when, any exceptions should be allowed.

There was no suggestion that the law will change anything around how individual English speakers are able to get services in English.

Other details are still unclear, and the province hasn't yet responded to questions.

However, it does seem that not only companies but some other kinds of organizations will be included, said a group representing English-speaking Quebecers.

"We are looking at the potential impacts of this change, which appear to have impact on community organizations," said Rita Legault, the spokesperson for the Quebec Community Groups Network or QCGN.

A spokesperson for the English Montreal School Board said it's too soon to know exactly what it could change for the board.

The minister responsible for French, Simon Jolin-Barrette, said in a release that the move is meant to reverse a long-term trend of government employees slipping into bilingualism in their work.

“The entry into force of Article 1 of Bill 104 represents the first step in the linguistic revival in Quebec," he was quoted as saying.

"The shelving of this article for nearly 20 years by previous governments has contributed to the growing generalization of institutional bilingualism [that is] incompatible with a state whose only official language is French."

On paper, this provision of Bill 104 was created in 2002, wrote the government in its release. It just hasn't been passed. The new change amends the bill to include it, and it was passed by decree, Le Devoir reported.

Quebec first adopted its language charter in 1977, making French the sole official language. That first version of the charter also said explicitly that the government would communicate only in French with legal persons and with other governments.

However, the charter was later changed, with that provision dropped. A new version, Bill 104, was passed in 2002, but that rule wasn't included.

The government wants to set an example by sticking strictly with French in its own communications, Jolin-Barrette said.

In 2019, a survey found that 39 per cent of Quebec government employees reported using a language other than French sometimes when communicating with other government agencies or businesses.

This is a developing story that will be updated.