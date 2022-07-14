iHeartRadio
Quebec businessman, host Pierre Marcotte dies of COVID-19

Pierre Marcotte, a well-known Quebec host and businessman, has died of COVID-19. (HANDOUT)

Pierre Marcotte, a well-known Quebec host and businessman, has died of COVID-19.

He was 83.

A resident of the Charlevoix region, Marcotte was hospitalized at the à l'Institut universitaire de cardiologie et de pneumologie de Québec, according to Productions Martin Leclerc in a press release.

Born in Joliette in 1938, he began his career as a radio host while taking dramatic arts classes.

After stints in Granby, Trois-Rivières and Quebec City, he became a star host on CKVL in Montreal.

Marcotte then embarked on a television career that brought him to the helm of several variety and quiz shows, such as "Les Tannants," on Télé-Métropole.

He also hosted numerous other programs in the 1990s and 2000s on television networks like TVA and TQS.

In addition, he managed the Hélène-de-Champlain restaurant at Parc Jean-Drapeau for 25 years.

Marcotte was expected to return to the stage this September for a show titled "Les après-midi de Pierre Marcotte" at the Montreal casino.

He is survived by his wife Denise Plouffe and his two sons, Pascal, from his first marriage to Ginette Ravel, and Bruno-Pierre, from his marriage to Shirley Théroux.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 14, 2022. 

