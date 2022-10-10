iHeartRadio
15°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec campaign invites people to beware of habitual drinking


FILE PHOTO. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Darryl Dyck

A new awareness campaign by the organization Éduc'alcool wants to sensitize and equip Quebecers for whom drinking alcohol may have become a reflex.

The campaign launched Monday entitled "You're the boss" and seeks to help people make informed choices about drinking to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Recent data cited by Éduc'alcool indicate that approximately 25 to 30 per cent of adult Quebecers drink more than moderately and that many of these consumers drink out of habit, without necessarily questioning the reasons or circumstances that lead them to drink alcohol.

These Quebecers who tend to drink beer or wine automatically to relax, for example, are very aware of their consumption and its effects on them, their health and others, according to Éduc'alcool, to the point where recent surveys have shown that many of these people are even trying to reduce their consumption.

        View this post on Instagram                      

A post shared by Éduc'alcool (@educ_alcool)

Among habitual drinkers, there are almost as many women as men, and there is also an overrepresentation of young people aged 18 to 34.

Éduc'alcool executive director Geneviève Desautels hopes that the new awareness campaign will help Quebecers avoid the temptation of habit and become aware of their vulnerability to alcohol.

Éduc'alcool invites people to use the moderation tools posted on its website: Count your drinks, have a standard glass pourer or "calcoolateur."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 10, 2022.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*