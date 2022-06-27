iHeartRadio
Quebec cannabis store union members ratify agreement in principle

An SQDC (Société québécoise du cannabis) outlet on Ste. Catherine St. East. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

The agreement in principle that was reached on Friday regarding the renewal of the collective agreement in certain branches of the Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC) has been ratified.

The agreement affects only the union members of the branches affiliated with the public service employees federation affiliated with the CSN. The union organization has members in about 15 branches of the SQDC network.

The CSN would not disclose the percentage of support for the tentative agreement.

The contract is for four years and includes improvements to wages, work schedules, team leader bonuses and hours for part-time employees, according to the CSN.

SQDC management confirmed the tentative agreement and its ratification. It said it was "satisfied with this agreement which is beneficial to all parties involved."

Another labour organization, the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), affiliated with the QFL, represents more than 300 employees at the SQDC. Its members in 22 of its branches are already on unlimited strike.

Negotiations have not broken down, and CUPE expects them to resume shortly.

Employees at the other 47 SQDC branches are not unionized.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 27, 2022.

