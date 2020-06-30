iHeartRadio
28°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec casinos set to reopen with major changes - and layoffs

Casino -(Flickr)

The first of Quebec’s casinos reopens in just over two weeks, but only some employees will be getting back to business - Loto Quebec will be laying off over 2,200 employees.

With new limits on the number of people allowed back into casinos, in order to comply with distancing measures, the union representing the casinos' employees says half its members are being let go.

Layoffs will start July 21. The remaining employees will see their work schedules reduced and salaries frozen.

The Montreal Casino will open August 3, while the Trois-Rivieres and Mont Tremblant Casinos will open July 16.

Those planning to gamble will also have to be ready for changes. Just 250 people will be allowed in each section of the Montreal Casino, and there are six sections opening. Gamblers will also need to reserve online to get a time slot to enter and masks will be mandatory.

There will be fewer players per table, and those playing on touch-screen slot machines will get a rubber pen so their fingers aren’t touching the device.

All bars and venues will remain closed, and many of the province’s casinos will have reduced hours.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error