Quebec casinos to reopen on February 28, with health measures in place

Loto-Quebec announced that customers will be welcome at the Montreal, Charlevoix and Lac-Leamy casinos and to the Quebec City and Trois-Rivières gaming rooms as of Feb. 28.

The deconfinement plan announced last Tuesday by the Quebec government will also allow the Crown corporation to reopen the Casino de Mont-Tremblant on Thursday, March 3.

Loto-Québec will also reactivate the video lottery terminals in the bars when they reopen and will resume Kinzo operations.

Opening hours will vary depending on the establishment. Vaccination passports will be required and masks will be mandatory for all employees in the gaming areas. Clients will be required to wear masks or face coverings.

Minister of Health and Social Services Christian Dubé, said on Tuesday that the vaccination passport and the wearing of masks are measures that are here to stay.

Casino capacity will be limited to 50 per cent, but the opening of theatres will take place at 100 per cent of their capacity, in compliance with applicable health measures.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 11, 2022.