iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec child hit by motorist in driveway succumbs to injuries

A Surete du Quebec police car is seen in Montreal on July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A young child has died after being hit by a motorist backing into the driveway of a private property Saturday. The accident occurred on Béram St. in L'Épiphanie, Que., in the Lanaudière region.

Emergency services were dispatched around 11 a.m.

"According to initial information, a 34-year-old driver allegedly performed a reverse manoeuvre in order to leave the grounds of a private residence. During this manoeuvre, a child was hit while trying to retrieve an object from the lot," said Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Nicolas Scholtus.

The child was transported to Pierre-Le Gardeur Hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

Investigators were at the scene of the incident Saturday.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on July 2, 2022.  

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*