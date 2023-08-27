Quebec child killings: Businessman identified as father of slain twins

The Quebec man believed to have killed his two young sons before taking his own life on Saturday was recently arrested for harassing his spouse, CTV News has learned.

The harassment, which involved tracking her without her knowledge, occurred "a few days" before the killings, a source with inside knowledge of the situation confirmed.

Property records tie Ian Lamontagne to a house in Notre-Dame-des-Prairies, about 80 kilometres north of Montreal, that was swarmed by police officers Saturday afternoon.

A man and two young children were found dead inside that home on Patrick Street around 2 p.m. Although police have not disclosed the nature of the deaths, they said signs point to a double-murder-suicide.

“I heard a frightening scream,” said neighbour Nathalie Taylor on Sunday. “The type you never forget. I knew something bad had happened.”

Taylor describes the family as very low-key.

“We didn’t see them often, they seemed to lead very busy lives,” she said.

Lamontagne's Facebook page contains many photos of his three-year-old twins.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he was the founder and president of the company Kevlar Cybersecurity, with an extensive background in IT and cybersecurity.

An investigation is underway by the Surete Quebec's major crimes unit.

QUEBEC'S LATEST FATHER-CHILD KILLING

Quebec has seen a handful of similar tragedies in the last year.

Almost exactly one month ago, a 59-year-old Montreal man is believed to have killed his wife and 12-year-old daughter before his body was found hours later in a city canal.

Before that, in September, a man from the South Shore was charged with the murders of his wife and two children, ages five and two.

About a month later, in Laval, a man was charged with murdering his 11-year-old son and 13-year-old daughter.