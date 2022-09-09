Quebec choreographer Eddy Toussaint arrested for alleged sex crimes

Famous choreographer and artistic director Eddy Toussaint has been placed under arrest for sexual assaults allegedly committed during the years 2015 to 2017.

The Laval Police Service (SPL) adds that the 77-year-old suspect appeared in criminal court on July 20 at the Laval courthouse and was released under several conditions. He will return to court in November.

Police say they have investigative elements to suggest that other people may have been victims of Toussaint's alleged actions. LPS investigators are urging any possible victims to contact them.

Police said at the time of the alleged incident, the alleged victim, a man in his 20s who was pursuing a career in dance, was taken in by Toussaint who helped him become a professional dancer.

However, the suspect allegedly pressured the alleged victim to have sex with him.

Police believe that this scheme was used with other people.

Toussaint has created of a significant number of works, many of which are part of the repertoire of companies around the world.

Throughout a career spanning more than 50 years, he co-founded Les Ballets Jazz de Montréal, the Ballet Eddy Toussaint company and the Eddy Toussaint School of Dance.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 9, 2022