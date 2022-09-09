iHeartRadio
20°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec choreographer Eddy Toussaint arrested for alleged sex crimes

image.jpg

Famous choreographer and artistic director Eddy Toussaint has been placed under arrest for sexual assaults allegedly committed during the years 2015 to 2017.

The Laval Police Service (SPL) adds that the 77-year-old suspect appeared in criminal court on July 20 at the Laval courthouse and was released under several conditions. He will return to court in November.

Police say they have investigative elements to suggest that other people may have been victims of Toussaint's alleged actions. LPS investigators are urging any possible victims to contact them.

Police said at the time of the alleged incident, the alleged victim, a man in his 20s who was pursuing a career in dance, was taken in by Toussaint who helped him become a professional dancer.

However, the suspect allegedly pressured the alleged victim to have sex with him.

Police believe that this scheme was used with other people.

Toussaint has created of a significant number of works, many of which are part of the repertoire of companies around the world.

Throughout a career spanning more than 50 years, he co-founded Les Ballets Jazz de Montréal, the Ballet Eddy Toussaint company and the Eddy Toussaint School of Dance.


- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 9, 2022

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*