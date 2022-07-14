iHeartRadio
Quebec church abuse victims ask Pope for 'swift justice' ahead of visit

image.jpg

Victims of sexual abuse by Catholic clergy members in Quebec are calling on Pope Francis to deliver "swift justice" to them ahead of his visit to Canada at the end of the month.

Lawyers for victims said Thursday they issued the request directly to the Pope in a letter, noting more than 2,500 people who were abused by clergy are still waiting to obtain justice before the courts in Quebec.

Law firm Arsenault Dufresne Wee Avocats argues some religious congregations in the province have used "manoeuvres" to delay legal proceedings for more than 10 years.

They insist victims of abuse expect more than prayers and are asking the Pope to give "precise instructions" to dioceses and congregations across the province on how to provide justice to victims.

Pope Francis is scheduled to visit Canada July 24-29, travelling to Alberta, Quebec and Nunavut.

He is set to meet Indigenous groups, visit a former residential school and attend a mass at the shrine of Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré, northeast of Quebec City.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2022.

