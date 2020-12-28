iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec City artists pays tribute to George Floyd with giant snow sculpture

image

By Adam Kovac, CTV Montreal

A Quebec City artist paid tribute to George Floyd, whose death inspired widespread protests against police violence, by building a giant snow sculpture in his likeness.

“I selected George Floyd as a symbol because I thought it was the best bet to draw attention and pay homage to all the victims of systemic racial discrimination,” said Timothee de Sandro. “Unsuspecting martyrs are known posthumously from a brief snapshot and that ephemerality also reflected by the medium and setting of the artwork, and make people get together before it’s too late, just as we should have as a society for the victims.”

De Sandro has made other large snow sculptures in the past. For the George Floyd statue, he estimated it took 60 hours to complete.

“The running joke is I “borrowed” my snow from my neighbours with plans to return it to them come springtime,” he said.  

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error