iHeartRadio
25°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec City bus strike: Mayor in favour of special legislation, labour minister won't rule it out


Bus drivers in Quebec City have been on strike since Saturday. Quebec Labour Minister Jean Boulet speaks at a legislative committee to limit child labour, Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Quebec Labour Minister Jean Boulet is not closing the door on special legislation to put an end to the strike by bus drivers at the Réseau de transport de la Capitale (RTC), which has been going on since Saturday.

"At this stage, there's no question of special legislation. For the future, we're not ruling anything out. We're going to use all the tools at our disposal to ensure that there is no damage, or as little damage as possible, in human, social and economic terms," he said in an interview with The Canadian Press.

The minister still believes it is possible to resolve the dispute through talks. "I realized that there was good faith and good will on both sides [...] We have to put our energies, concentrate our efforts at the negotiating table," said Boulet, adding that he had appointed a mediator to find solutions.

"What I see is that the repercussions of a conflict of this nature in public transit are quite damaging for the population. The human, social and economic consequences are disproportionate to what is at stake," Boulet maintained.

Quebec City's mayor, Bruno Marchand, said on Monday that if the conflict persisted, he would call for special legislation. The Quebec City Summer Festival begins on Thursday.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on July 4, 2023.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*