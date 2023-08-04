iHeartRadio
Quebec City: car theft suspects speed toward police, who fire back


Quebec City police badge. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

Vehicle theft suspects who were cornered by police in a Quebec City cul-de-sac Friday night attempted to flee by speeding towards the officers with their cars.

The attempt led police to open fire, but no one was injured, according to the Service de police de la Ville de Québec (SPVQ).

A 17-year-old was arrested, while two other suspects escaped.

The investigation began shortly after 2 a.m. when a 911 caller reported a stolen vehicle in the Val-Bélair borough.

Shortly afterwards, police officers spotted the vehicle, along with two other suspect cars.

The suspects became trapped in a cul-de-sac on Hérelle Street. In an attempt to escape, two of the three vehicles barrelled towards police officers, who responded by opening fire.

The teenager was arrested on the spot.

A few minutes later, one of the other two stolen vehicles was abandoned less than a kilometre away. A search of the area by the SPVQ canine squad failed to locate the suspect.

The driver of the third vehicle is also yet to be captured.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 4, 2023.

 

