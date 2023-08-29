Quebec City cyclist in critical condition after being struck by car, driver arrested

Quebec City police (SPVQ) have arrested a 28-year-old man involved in a collision that seriously injured a 76-year-old cyclist.

On Monday, a report was made to emergency services of an accident involving a cyclist and a car on du Quai Saint-André Street, in the Old Port area.

The victim, who suffered a head injury, was unconscious when police arrived.

The septuagenarian was "transported to hospital and we have reason to fear for his life," said SPVQ spokesperson Sandra Dion.

According to witnesses interviewed, the cyclist was travelling northbound on Saint-Pierre Street and when he tried to cross du Quai Saint-André Street, he was hit by the westbound vehicle.,

The driver could be charged with "impaired driving causing bodily harm," says the SPVQ.

Investigators and the SPVQ's forensic identification unit went to the scene to establish the circumstances of the accident.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 28, 2023.