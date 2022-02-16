Quebec City gives more powers to its police chief ahead of planned anti-mandate protest

Quebec City is giving more powers to its police chief and is again banning the consumption of alcohol in public places in anticipation of protests against COVID-19 health measures planned for this weekend in front of the Quebec legislature building.

Mayor Bruno Marchand announced Wednesday that his executive committee has adopted two amendments to the city's bylaws in order to prevent outbursts.

The first amendment gives the Quebec City Police Service (SPVQ) the ability to make all decisions regarding traffic, street closures, and parking.

This change, which will be permanent, will allow the police to take "the right actions based on what the protesters intentions are or are not," Marchand told a news conference.

"They could announce in advance that they are restricting traffic in certain areas, closing this or that street," he said. "It's the legitimacy of the police force to do that based on the analysis they do and the predictability they want to give to their interventions for the demonstration."

The second amendment reinstates the ban on outdoor cooking and eating in parks and public streets and places. This measure will be re-evaluated by the summer, depending on the context of the pandemic, the city said.

Marchand did not elaborate on the accommodations or street closures that will apply for the upcoming weekend, leaving those decisions to the police.

Earlier in the day Wednesday, Quebec provincial police were stationed at the Canada-U.S. border near Lacolle, Que. after they say they received information about a possible protest.

Officers have been patrolling Highway 15 since 6 a.m., questioning drivers in the area.

According to a Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson, traffic is continuing to circulate and no demonstrators or protest activity have been spotted so far.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 16, 2022, with files from CTV Montreal's Lillian Roy.