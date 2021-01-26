Quebec City Halloween night stabbing suspect returns to court for brief hearing

The 24-year-old man accused in the Quebec City Halloween night sword attack appeared briefly before a judge today.

Carl Girouard appeared by video conference in a Quebec City courtroom, where he was granted the right to have his vehicle and cellphone returned to him.

The prosecution disclosed more evidence it had collected against the suspect and told the court it had almost completed disclosure, adding that some laboratory test results were pending.

Girouard, from Ste-Therese, a northern suburb of Montreal, remains in detention and is scheduled to return to court March 12.

He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder after a man dressed in a medieval costume and wielding a Japanese-style sword went on a rampage Oct. 31 in Quebec City's historic district.

Two local residents, Francois Duchesne and Suzanne Clermont, were killed and five others were seriously injured in the attack.

Duchesne was the director of communications for the Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec. Clermont worked in a hairdressing salon in Old Quebec.

Four of the five injured have been identified following the lifting of a publication ban. They are Rémy Bélanger, Gilberto Porras, Lisa Mahmoud and Pierre Lagrevol.

Some of them have since retraced the events of Halloween night on social media.

Lagrevol said he and his friend Lisa Mahmoud were assaulted by a "madman" while taking pictures in Old Quebec. They must now "rebuild themselves," he said.

Rémy Bélanger, a musician from Beauport, spoke recently in a 45-minute video shot from his hospital bed, where he said he had forgiven his attacker.

On November 5, Crown prosecutor François Godin said Girouard was presumed to be sane until proven otherwise.

At the time, defence lawyer Benoit Labrecque indicated that he had asked a psychiatrist to assess Girouard's criminal responsibility. However, he has since been replaced by lawyer Pierre Gagnon.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published Jan 26, 2021