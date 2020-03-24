Quebec City has laid off 2,000 employees due to the COVID-19 health crisis

Due to the COVID-19 health crisis and following directives from the Quebec government, Quebec City has laid off 2,000 employees.

According to a news release sent by the city's communications department, layoffs represent 27 per cent of the total employees.

“For reasons of non-necessity and fairness to some of our fellow citizens who are themselves unemployed, we had to make difficult but necessary decisions,” said Quebec City Mayor Regis Labeaume.

Of the 2,000 employees, 1,600 were laid off last week and 400 on Tuesday.

Suivez en direct le point de presse sur l’état de situation liée à la #COVID19. Ville de Québec https://t.co/rpjHOO5ZYq

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 24, 2020.