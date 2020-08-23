Quebec City heritage building destroyed by fire

A residential building built in 1885 was engulfed in flames on Saturday night in Quebec City.

A neighbour called 911 at around 10:15 p.m. after they saw smoke billowing from the roof at the back of the building on Scott St. in the La Cite-Limoilou district.

#INCENDIE | 3e Alarme | 939 rue Scott | Le chef aux opérations annonce la situation « sous contrôle » | Aucune propagation aux bâtiments voisins | Commissariat aux incendies sur les lieux | Les pompiers débutent la récupération des équipements. pic.twitter.com/AmLZfZuEYu

— Service incendie de la Ville de Québec (@SPCIQ) August 23, 2020

When firefighters arrived, the flames quickly spread to the three-story heritage building, attached to the neighbouring buildings. All their residents were evacuated during the three-alarm fire.

About fifty firefighters fought the flames until 12:53 a.m. Sunday.

No one was injured, but the occupants of the burned-out building were unable to return to their homes.

The Quebec City fire department will conduct an investigation to determine the origin of the fire.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23, 2020.