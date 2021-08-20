Quebec City hit-and-run leaves one seriously injured

Three young men, aged 18 to 23, were injured while driving Thursday evening in Quebec City when another car struck theirs and fled the scene.

According to Quebec City police, the driver of the vehicle was seriously injured and brought to hospital. One of the passengers also sustained minor injuries.

The incident occurred when the three men were driving north on Godin Avenue, through the industrial sector in Vanier.

Their car was struck by another vehicle travelling west on Métivier Street.

Following the crash, the westbound car drove off before officers arrived. A description of the vehicle has not been provided by police.

A police barricade was erected while investigators survey the scene. Officers from the forensic and canine units were also onsite.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Friday, August 20, 2021.