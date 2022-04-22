Quebec City man, 77, in court after police find child pornography at his home

A 77-year-old Quebec City man is in court today after police found child pornography at his home, they say.

Friday morning, Reginald Dion was arrested for possessing the materials, Quebec City police said.

The force's special unit on sexual exploitation of minors began investigating April 7 and ultimately did a search of Dion's residence, finding "several files of child pornography" on computer equipment belonging to him.

Dion already appeared in a Quebec City court on the accusations, police said.

They're inviting the public to submit any additional information about Dion by calling 911 or through a confidential tip line at 418-641-AGIR (2447) or, for those outside Quebec City, 1-888-641-AGIR.

The reference number for the case file is QUE220407-00102.