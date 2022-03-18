Quebec City man in hospital after early morning stabbing

A man in his 20s is in a Quebec City hospital after being stabbed early Friday morning.

Quebec City police (SPVQ) received a 911 call at 2 a.m. about the assault, which took place inside a commercial establishment on Versant Nord Boulevard in the Sainte-Foy-Sillery-Cap-Rouge borough.

The victim was transported to hospital and police say they do not fear for his life.

No arrests have been made.

Quebec City police investigators are onsite to determine the events leading up to the stabbing.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 18, 2022.