Quebec City man picks up $1,200 ticket after being clocked at 163 KM/H

Surete du Quebec

A Quebec City man is not allowed to drive for a week, and picked up a $1,238 ticket for driving over 60 KM/H above the posted speed limit.

Surete du Quebec (SQ) road safety support patrollers pulled over a 54-year-old man west of Quebec City after he was clocked driving 163 km/h on Highway 40 heading towards Cap Sante around 2 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

The speed limit in the area is 100 KM/H.

His license was suspended for seven days, and, as he was alone, his vehicle was seized, said SQ spokesperson Stephane Tremblay.

The driver also received 14 demerit points on his license.

With temperatures dropping, police are advising motorists to slow down and change their tires, as ice will soon be a common sight on Quebec roads. 

