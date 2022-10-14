iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec City man wins lottery twice, becomes millionaire


Keven Baribeau, of Quebec City, won two lottery prizes just 52 days apart, Loto-Quebec said. (Source: YouTube screenshot)

A Quebec City man is counting his lucky stars after winning the lottery twice just seven weeks apart and becoming a millionaire.

The first time Keven Baribeau won the lottery, on Aug. 2, he took home a decent chunk of change — $25,000 — after buying a ticket at an auto repair shop in Saint-Casimir, about 80 kilometres southwest of Quebec City.

With his birthday around the corner in September, Baribeau bought another ticket. This time for the Lotto Max draw.

After scanning his ticket, he found out he had won again. This time, the winning prize was $1 million. He picked up his prize money on his birthday, on Sept. 23.

"Now that he’s a millionaire, the lucky winner intends to invest his funds so he can enjoy financial security for the long term," reads a news release from Loto-Quebec.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*