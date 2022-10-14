Quebec City man wins lottery twice, becomes millionaire

A Quebec City man is counting his lucky stars after winning the lottery twice just seven weeks apart and becoming a millionaire.

The first time Keven Baribeau won the lottery, on Aug. 2, he took home a decent chunk of change — $25,000 — after buying a ticket at an auto repair shop in Saint-Casimir, about 80 kilometres southwest of Quebec City.

With his birthday around the corner in September, Baribeau bought another ticket. This time for the Lotto Max draw.

After scanning his ticket, he found out he had won again. This time, the winning prize was $1 million. He picked up his prize money on his birthday, on Sept. 23.

"Now that he’s a millionaire, the lucky winner intends to invest his funds so he can enjoy financial security for the long term," reads a news release from Loto-Quebec.