Quebec City police arrest seven following accusations of sex crimes against minors
Quebec City's police force has arrested seven people who have been accused of committing several crimes, including those related to sexual assault of a minor and child pornography.
The arrests were the latest episode in an investigation which began with accusations in 2021. The alleged crimes include sexual assault, sexual contact with a person under 16 years of age, production, possession, and distribution of child pornography, among others.
The suspects have met with investigators and have all been released with a promise to reappear.
"The investigation in this case is continuing and other arrests could follow," wrote police in a press release.
People in Quebec City wishing to report sexual violence can dial 911 for immediate help, or communicate confidentially by calling (418) 641-AGIR or via the toll-free number 1-888-641-AGIR.