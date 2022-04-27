iHeartRadio
Quebec City police arrest seven following accusations of sex crimes against minors

A Quebec City police badge is seen in Quebec City, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Quebec City's police force has arrested seven people who have been accused of committing several crimes, including those related to sexual assault of a minor and child pornography. 

The arrests were the latest episode in an investigation which began with accusations in 2021. The alleged crimes include sexual assault, sexual contact with a person under 16 years of age, production, possession, and distribution of child pornography, among others. 

The suspects have met with investigators and have all been released with a promise to reappear. 

"The investigation in this case is continuing and other arrests could follow," wrote police in a press release.

People in Quebec City wishing to report sexual violence can dial 911 for immediate help, or communicate confidentially by calling (418) 641-AGIR or via the toll-free number 1-888-641-AGIR.

