Quebec City police hand out 34 public health-related tickets at protest

Quebec City police issued 34 tickets related to COVID-19 health regulation violations to demonstrators outside the National Assembly on Saturday.

The protest began as a motorized demonstration against the province's COVID-19 measures on Quebec's highways that gathered in front of the National Assembly in the early afternoon.

Videos posted by participants to social media showed many demonstrators did not wear masks or respect physical distancing measures. Some participants could be seen shaking hands or kissing each other.

At 7 p.m., Quebec City police said they had ordered the demonstrators to wear masks and respect the distancing measures. Around 15 minutes later, police said those who did not comply would receive tickets.

Police said no arrests were made.

“We recognize that demonstrating is a democratic exercise and fundamental right,” the department said in a statement. “On the other hand, people wishing to exercise this right must respect a two-metre distance and wear a face covering.”