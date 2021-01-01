Quebec City police hand out 46 tickets for not respecting health measures on New Year's Eve

Several separate gatherings that took place Thursday evening in Quebec City led the Quebec City Police Service (SPVQ) to distribute 52 tickets, including 46 for violation of public health orders.

Police are reporting that they were first notified that several people from different regions of Quebec City wanted to gather for a festive evening in the Parliament Hill sector, despite the ban in force.

The SPVQ, therefore, ensured an increased presence in the sector in order to prevent possible illegal gatherings.

The police then found that the people who arrived to party formed several distinct groups. They came from outside the Quebec City region, for the most part.

In addition to public health-related tickets, police officers distributed five tickets related to municipal bylaws and one for violation of the Highway Safety Code. One person was detained after the execution of an arrest warrant.

Over Christmas week, from Dec. 21 to 27, the Quebec City Police Department issued 41 tickets, according to what it reported earlier this week, mostly for illegal gatherings. The fine is $ 1,546, including fees.

Nevertheless, the SPVQ said that since the start of the pandemic, the vast majority of people are adhering to and respecting public health instructions.

For its part, Montre police (SPVM) did not report as of 4 a.m. on Friday any major events from New Year's Eve to New Year's morning.

The SPVM reported earlier that during Christmas week, its agents had issued 34 tickets, ten times less than the previous week.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 1, 2021.