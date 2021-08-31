Quebec City police investigating shooting that left one injured, no arrests

Quebec City police (SPVQ) is investigating after gunshots were heard late Monday evening in the Sainte-Foy area.

A 911 call was made at 11:16 p.m. about the gunfire on des Hôtels Avenue and Chambalon Street.

When officers arrived onsite, they located a man in his 40s who had minor injuries not caused by a projectile.

A perimeter was set up in the area so investigators with Project MALSAIN, as well as forensic technicians and the canine unit could canvass the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Project MALSAIN was created in February 2019 by Quebec City police to counter the increase in violence related to organized crime and drug trafficking.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 31, 2021.